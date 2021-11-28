Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 36,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 625,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

