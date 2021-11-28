Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its projects include Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt, Bardoc Tectonic Zone, and Other Projects in Western Australia. The company was founded on August 17, 2016 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

