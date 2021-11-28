Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of ARRRF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
