Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $53,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 69.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

