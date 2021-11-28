Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $14.50 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIO were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after buying an additional 675,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC cut their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $39.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

