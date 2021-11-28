Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $62.69 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.73 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.