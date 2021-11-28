Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,258.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,565.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,587.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,244.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.