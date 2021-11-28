Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Hits $0.0180

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $449,661.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00064050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00076836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.07405717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.42 or 1.00307863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,932,107 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

