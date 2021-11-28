Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

