Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 237 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

