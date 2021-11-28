Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 319 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $554.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

