Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 182.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 73.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

