Arlington Partners LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock valued at $55,660,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

