Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR opened at $672.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $708.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.