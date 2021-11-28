Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $4.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.48 and the lowest is $4.29. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.20 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

