Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,650 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,524.75 ($72.18).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 6,096 ($79.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,971.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,544.04. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,117 ($40.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.