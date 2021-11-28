Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

