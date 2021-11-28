Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.33 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,350 shares of company stock worth $534,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

