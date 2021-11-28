Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $9.62. Astra Space shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 24,739 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.