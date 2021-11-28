ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATI Physical Therapy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

ATIP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 559,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,300. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

