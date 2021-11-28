Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlantic American were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. Atlantic American Co. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $15.97.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.29 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.