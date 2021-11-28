Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

