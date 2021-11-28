AtromG8 (AG8) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $143,400.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00061092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00073776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00099091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.89 or 0.07420145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,975.47 or 1.00405452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

