Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UDR makes up approximately 2.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

