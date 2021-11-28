Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 1,601 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 0.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.