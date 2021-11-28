Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATDRY. Liberum Capital began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

