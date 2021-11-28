Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.71.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

