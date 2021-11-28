Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 146.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 48.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,708. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. Autohome has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

