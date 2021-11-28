Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

