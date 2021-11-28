Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the October 31st total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
