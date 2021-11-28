Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $213.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $147.40 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.