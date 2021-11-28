Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYLA. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.26. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

