Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCKIF. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

