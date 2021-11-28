Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.18 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.