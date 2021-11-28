Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.