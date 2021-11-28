Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 1,215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares during the period.

Shares of MFUS opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $42.05.

