Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

