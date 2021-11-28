Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ball reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

NYSE BLL opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

