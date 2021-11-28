bAlpha 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244,137.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $707,777.53 and approximately $244,137.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $39.32 or 0.00072449 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00232706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

