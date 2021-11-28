Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,339 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Banc of California by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

