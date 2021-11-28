Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 2,275 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.