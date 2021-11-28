Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 773 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

IEF opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

