Bangor Savings Bank Buys 2,313 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.64 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.