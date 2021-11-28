Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $197.80 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

