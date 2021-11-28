Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 85.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $92,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $257,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $34,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -244.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.