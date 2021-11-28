Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.69 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of EVERTEC worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EVERTEC by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

