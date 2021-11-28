Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.07 Million Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.80% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period.

Shares of PRN opened at $118.07 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

