Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 799,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPG shares. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.