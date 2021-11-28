Bank of America Corp DE Sells 18,393 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.01. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

