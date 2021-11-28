Bank of America Corp DE Sells 551 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UI opened at $294.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

