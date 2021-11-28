Bank of America Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.47.

GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of GAP by 688.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAP by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

