Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

